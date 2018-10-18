Try 1 month for 99¢

Isaiah Rea-Lopez selected for 2018 Homecoming Steering Committee

WHITEWATER — Isaiah Rea-Lopez of Racine, who is studying biology at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has been selected for the 2018 Homecoming Steering Committee and the position of Study Night Coordinator.

UW-Whitewater's 2018 Homecoming took place Oct. 14-20. The steering committee started planning for this year's events in February, and decided to tie the theme into the university's Sesquicentennial Celebration. "To Whitewater and Beyond" celebrates the entire 150-year history of the campus, and looks towards the future of UW-Whitewater.

Events this year included a Study Night in the University Center, and continued through the week with a Glow Night, Warhawk Spirit Day, Talent Show, and Galactic Conquest Homecoming games. The parade and football game was held on Oct. 20.

For more information, go to www.uww.edu/homecoming.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments