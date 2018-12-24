New summer program offered at UW-Madison
MADISON — University of Wisconsin-Madison student Sarah Akakpo of Racine enrolled in the new QuickStart program, a new early start summer program for incoming first-year students.
After graduating from Park High School, Akakpo balanced a summer job with some QuickStart online coursework. She earned two credits before the official start of the fall semester, received tailored academic and career planning, and participated in early networking opportunities to meet her future classmates, CALS faculty and researchers. The program is designed to help make the most of a students college experience, and begin careers quicker.
The online course Foundations guides students in examining their strengths, values, social identities, and academic and career interests. They also get a preview of advising, health and academic resources on campus. QuickStarters can move into residence halls early. That’s when Connect2Campus begins, providing students the opportunity to meet CALS researchers face-to-face in their laboratories, visit local businesses tied to the life sciences and agriculture, and learn to navigate the UW-Madison campus.
Akakpo was one of 40 students to receive a scholarship for QuickStart from the Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association (WALSAA). WALSAA contributed $25,000 in seed funding for the program, allowing CALS to award need-based scholarships, many to students who are the first in their families to attend college.
Akakpo plans to earn a degree in biology, go to medical school, and become a dermatologist or public health official.
For more information about QuickStart, including application materials and deadlines, go to http://cals.wisc.edu/QuickStart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.