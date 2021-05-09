CAMPUS NOTES

DAAMS DISPLAYED ARTWORK

RIPON — McKenna Daams, daughter of Nancy Daams of Mount Pleasant and Dan Daams of Cecil, displayed artwork at "Epilogue 2021: Ripon College Senior Art Exhibition." She is majoring in studio art and business management at Ripon College. The exhibition features art by senior art majors and can be viewed virtually through May 16 at ripon.edu/senior-art-show.

HANSEN HAD ROLE IN PLAY

RIPON — Ethan Hansen, son of Lynton and Jennifer Hansen of Franksville, was a member of the cast in Ripon College's virtual production of "Almost, Maine."

The student directors of the Ripon College theater program presented a unique streaming event of the play April 30 and May 1.

"Almost, Maine" is a comic, warm-hearted view of one night in the very small town of Almost. It examines loss and love. Each of the 10 directors presented one scene from the play, and the scenes were linked together to form the full play. This was presented as a Zoom reader's theater.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0