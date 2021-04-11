CAMPUS NOTES

Students take part in UW-Whitewater show
WHITEWATER — Two Racine County residents are among students taking part in the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Theatre/Dance first ever digital production of “DanceScapes ‘21.”
Tessa Smith of Mount Pleasant, who is studying marketing, served as a performer. Trevor Brilhart of Waterford served as prep crew.
The group of students and staff took on the challenge of creating a “dance-for-camera” production this year to promote a safer environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
