CAMPUS NOTES
CAMPUS NOTES

CAMPUS NOTES

Students take part in UW-Whitewater show

WHITEWATER — Two Racine County residents are among students taking part in the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Theatre/Dance first ever digital production of “DanceScapes ‘21.”

Tessa Smith of Mount Pleasant, who is studying marketing, served as a performer. Trevor Brilhart of Waterford served as prep crew.

The group of students and staff took on the challenge of creating a “dance-for-camera” production this year to promote a safer environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

