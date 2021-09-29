CAMPUS NOTES

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Nathan Koch of Franksville, a student at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., was among 10 students to be awarded a scholarship from the PGA Works Golf Management University Scholarship Program for the 2021-2022 academic school year.

These $8,000 scholarships are designed to improve the recruitment and retention of talented and motivated students from diverse backgrounds, who are pursuing PGA membership through PGA Golf Management University programs nationwide.

Scholarship recipients will pursue full-time undergraduate studies at one of the 18 accredited PGA Golf Management universities with an ultimate goal of obtaining PGA membership.

Scholarship recipients were selected on the basis of academic record, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors and work experience, a statement of goals and aspirations, unique personal or family circumstances, an outside appraisal, demonstrated active participation in the game of golf and playing ability.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0