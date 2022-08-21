Campus Notes

Durbin graduates from Helios Scholars at TGen

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Brian Durbin of Racine graduated July 29 from the 16th class of Helios Scholars at TGen, the flagship internship program at the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), part of City of Hope. He is a student at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Ariz.

Designed for incoming and continuing undergraduate, graduate and medical school students, Helios Scholars at TGen offers a one-of-a-kind summer experience in biomedical research under the guidance of an experienced TGen mentor. The eight-week program supports students in their efforts to develop foundational skills by placing them alongside faculty and staff where they actively participate on a breadth of research and administrative projects.

Helios Scholars also participate in professional development programs in science communication, public speaking and business etiquette. A daylong scientific symposium on July 29 capped off the summer, allowing students to celebrate their achievements, as well as compete for awards recognizing their project mastery and presentation skills.

Polzin honored at Lawrence

APPLETON — Marissa Polzin of Sturtevant was honored at Lawrence University’s recent 2022 honors awards ceremony. She was the recipient of the first-year Chemistry Achievement Award, given in recognition of outstanding performance in the introductory chemistry courses. She also was one of four students to receive a Henry Merritt Wriston Scholarship awarded to students for academic excellence and displaying wide-ranging academic interests.

Koch awarded scholarship

MANKATO, Minn. — Megan Koch of Franksville, a student at Minnesota State University, was awarded the the Leopold Kerschitz (Mr. K) Scholarship for $900.

Koch to represent PGM

CONWAY, S.C. — Nate Koch of Franksville, a student at Coastal Carolina University, was nominated as the president of the Professional Golf Management Program. His new role includes a $2,500 scholarship. He also received the Merit based Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year for $4,700.