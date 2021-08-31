 Skip to main content
CAMPUS NOTES
UWP STUDENT RECOGNIZED

SOMERS — University of Wisconsin-Parkside student Julia Jones received recognition for a research presentation during the third Student Research and Innovation Showcase event as part of the WiSys SPARK Symposium Aug. 11.

Jones, a physics student, took first place and a $1,000 prize for her presentation “Growth and Structural Properties of Heterostructure of (110)-oriented YBa2Cu3O7 Superconductor and (110)-oriented PrBa2(Cu0.8Ga0.2)3O7 Electrical Insulator.”

The WiSys SPARK Symposium is an annual celebration of research, innovation and entrepreneurship in the University of Wisconsin System.

