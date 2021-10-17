CAMPUS NOTES

KOCH RECEIVES SCHOLARSHIPMANKATO, Minn. — Megan Koch of Franksville has been awarded the Bruce Klein Memorial Golf Scholarship. She is a senior at Minnesota State University majoring in business management and pre-optometry.
FONK AWARDED SCHOLARSHIPSMENOMONIE — Scholarships valued at more than $977,000 were awarded to 436 University of Wisconsin-Stout students this year through the Stout University Foundation Inc.
Among the scholarship recipients is Richard Fonk of Sturtevant, who is majoring in technical education at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Fonk was awarded the following scholarships: Gustave B. Swanson Technology Education Scholarship, Resilience Scholarship and Roger Reuther Memorial Scholarship.
The students received the awards during a virtual scholarship reception, which replaced the traditional on-campus event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.