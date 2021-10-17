 Skip to main content
CAMPUS NOTES
KOCH RECEIVES SCHOLARSHIPMANKATO, Minn. — Megan Koch of Franksville has been awarded the Bruce Klein Memorial Golf Scholarship. She is a senior at Minnesota State University majoring in business management and pre-optometry.

FONK AWARDED SCHOLARSHIPSMENOMONIE — Scholarships valued at more than $977,000 were awarded to 436 University of Wisconsin-Stout students this year through the Stout University Foundation Inc.

Among the scholarship recipients is Richard Fonk of Sturtevant, who is majoring in technical education at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Fonk was awarded the following scholarships: Gustave B. Swanson Technology Education Scholarship, Resilience Scholarship and Roger Reuther Memorial Scholarship.

The students received the awards during a virtual scholarship reception, which replaced the traditional on-campus event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Student demand for UW System schools' counseling services high
MADISON —More than 80 percent of University of Wisconsin System students who sought mental health counseling at their universities during the last academic year reported improvements in their well-being, and four of five who considered dropping out over the last eight years said counseling helped them stay enrolled.

