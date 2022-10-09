 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAMPUS NOTES

CAMPUS NOTES

  • 0

Local students in show

WHITEWATER — Two Racine County students are members of UW-Whitewater's production of "Perfect Wedding."

They are Core Miller of Mount Pleasant and Trevor Brilhart of Waterford. Miller, who is studying theater, has the role of Julie. Brilhart, who is studying theater, is a light designer with the creative team.

"Perfect Wedding" takes place on the morning of Bill's wedding as he wakes up in his honeymoon suite with a dreadful hangover and an unknown woman in his bed. It's a race against time as he has to either get her out or make up a plausible story before his fiancee and future mother-in-law arrive. Desperate times call for desperate measures in this hysterical romp of a love story gone wrong.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-14 and 2 p.m. Oct. 15-16 at Barnett Theatre in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St. For tickets, go to uww.edu or call 262-472-2222.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Homegrown and healthy: Racine high school students growing vegetables with hydroponic farming

Homegrown and healthy: Racine high school students growing vegetables with hydroponic farming

The staffers didn’t know much about the topic, but they jumped at the chance to grow vegetables inside Horlick High School. In March, Kelly Goggins and Ana Moreno were asked if they were interested in having hydroponic growers at the school.

“Absolutely,” replied Goggins, Horlick business and culinary arts academy principal. Goggins figured it was a “great opportunity” to provide a hands-on activity for students, who could also learn about nutrition, food science and culinary arts.

Watch Now: Related Video

Explosions rock multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News