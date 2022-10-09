CAMPUS NOTES

Local students in show
WHITEWATER — Two Racine County students are members of UW-Whitewater's production of "Perfect Wedding."
They are Core Miller of Mount Pleasant and Trevor Brilhart of Waterford. Miller, who is studying theater, has the role of Julie. Brilhart, who is studying theater, is a light designer with the creative team.
"Perfect Wedding" takes place on the morning of Bill's wedding as he wakes up in his honeymoon suite with a dreadful hangover and an unknown woman in his bed. It's a race against time as he has to either get her out or make up a plausible story before his fiancee and future mother-in-law arrive. Desperate times call for desperate measures in this hysterical romp of a love story gone wrong.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-14 and 2 p.m. Oct. 15-16 at Barnett Theatre in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St. For tickets, go to uww.edu or call 262-472-2222.