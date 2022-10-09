CAMPUS NOTES

They are Core Miller of Mount Pleasant and Trevor Brilhart of Waterford. Miller, who is studying theater, has the role of Julie. Brilhart, who is studying theater, is a light designer with the creative team.

"Perfect Wedding" takes place on the morning of Bill's wedding as he wakes up in his honeymoon suite with a dreadful hangover and an unknown woman in his bed. It's a race against time as he has to either get her out or make up a plausible story before his fiancee and future mother-in-law arrive. Desperate times call for desperate measures in this hysterical romp of a love story gone wrong.