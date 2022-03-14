CAMPUS NOTES

ARNOLD IS SEMIFINALIST

DECATUR, Ill. — Angela Arnold, a senior international business major with minors in music and French at Millikin University, has been named a semifinalist for both the U.S. Fulbright English Teaching Assistant (ETA) Program to Kyrgyzstan and the Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Turkish Program through the U.S. Department of State.

A James Millikin Honors Scholar, Arnold, of Huntingtown, Md., is the first Millikin student to be named a semifinalist for the U.S. Fulbright English Teaching Assistant Program. She is the daughter of Nancy Carreno of Mount Pleasant and attended The Prairie School and Case High School.

The Fulbright Program, the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the United States government, provides grants to study, teach and conduct research in more than 160 countries. Fulbright recipients are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement and a record of service and demonstrated leadership in their respective fields.

Arnold recently served as an intern with the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs in Washington, D.C., which led to a shadowing experience in the U.S. Embassy Seoul and the American Center in Korea, where she was able to develop a variety of skills.

Additionally, Arnold interned for the American Foreign Service Association in 2021 and is currently interning for the Peace Corps as Millikin’s campus ambassador as well as EducationUSA where she serves as a virtual College Prep Club mentor to high-achieving youth in Kyrgyzstan who hope to study in the United States.

Between studying to complete her international business degree, along with minors in French and music, as well as a certificate in vocal performance, Arnold is a resident assistant for the Office of Campus Life’s Global Experience Living Learning Community, a French tutor for the Department of Modern Languages and is an international student specialist for Millikin’s Center for International Education.

After Arnold graduates in spring 2022, her goal is to eventually become a foreign service officer within the State Department.

