CAMPUS NOTES

North receives stipend for fall research

LINCOLN, Neb. — Isabella North of Waterford is among 2022 Husker undergraduates who have been awarded stipends by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer.

North, a senior biological systems engineering major, will participate in the project “Microfluidics: Finding the Atheroprotective Range of Shear Stress for Endothelial Cells” as part of Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program, which supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities.

Students receive stipends of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week. The projects span academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern language and literature, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education, and fisheries and wildlife.

Students with academic-year UCARE awards will present posters on their research and creative activities at Student Research Days, to be held during the spring semester.

