CAMPUS NOTES

KENOSHA — Yearly, Carthage College invites the community to celebrate the joy of the holiday season at the annual Carthage Christmas Festival, three performances of readings and music in A.F. Siebert Chapel. These annual concerts are the College’s Christmas gift to the community.

These Racine County students participated in the event: Rayven Craft, Avery Morris and Abigail Roushia, Racine; Abigail Ciesielczyk, Waterford; Brian Dean, Mount Pleasant; Eleanor Riley, Sturtevant; and Megan Baumeister, Burlington.

WATERFORD STUDENT ON TEAM

MENOMONIE — A team of University of Wisconsin-Stout students was hoping for colder weather and thicker ice on area lakes so they could try out their Engineering Technology 100 class creation, a fully automated ice fishing rod.

The students demonstrated their invention at the STEMM Student Expo on Dec. 9.

The rod and reel uses a battery-driven motor to jig, which helps attract fish. Once a fish strikes, the rod automatically hooks the fish and reels it in. Users do have to bait their hooks and remove their catch.

The expo, at the Memorial Student Center Great Hall and ballrooms, was held in person for the first time since December 2019, allowing students to share their research with faculty, staff, students and visitors. Nearly 100 tables were set up with research posters and projects.

Another group of Engineering Technology 100 students developed an automatic, high-capacity can crusher that could be used by restaurants to help recycle.

Members of the team included mechanical engineering major Logan Muffick of Waterford.

“We spent zero dollars making this model,” Muffick said. “We fabricated a lot of it or found it.”

Students made the metal can crusher and also plastic-molded the gear. The can crusher takes empty soda cans and feeds them up a gear, where they are put into a channel, crushed and dropped in a recycling bin. The students displayed a partial working concept of the crusher at the expo, using an air compressor to crush the cans. The team worked about 150 hours on the crusher.

“I enjoyed the learning and the building,” said Muffick. “We all worked together and learned the engineering process.”

