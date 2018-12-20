Try 1 month for 99¢

Rebecca Johnson performs in Christmas Festival Concert

WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College student Rebecca Johnson performed in "Blessed Son of God," the 2018 Christmas Festival presented by the Wheaton College Conservatory of Music. Johnson sang soprano II in Women's Chorale.

The Wheaton College Conservatory of Music provides students with comprehensive instruction that cultivates creativity, proficiency, and achievement in a Christ-centered environment. For more information, go to wheaton.edu/conservatory.

