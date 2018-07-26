Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Navratil recognized for academics

WHITEWATER — Zane Navratil, a native of Racine and graduate of The Prairie School, was among 15 members of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater tennis programs who were named 2018 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athletes. Navratil was recognized on the men's side and wraps up his career as a four-time honoree.

Navratil is majoring in accounting at UW-Whitewater.

