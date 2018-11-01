Try 1 month for 99¢

UW-Whitewater students perform in Warhawk Marching Band

WHITEWATER — The following Racine County students are performing in the 2018 Warhawk Marching Band at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater:

CALEDONIA: Gabrielle Boldt and Nicole Scarce.

FRANKSVILLE: Mitchell Krien.

RACINE: Suzanna Gianou, Michael Nielsen, Allyson Weisbrod and Eryn Weisbrod.

UNION GROVE: Daren Moran.

WATERFORD: Nathaniel Lauer, Rebecca Weber and Wyatt Woitowicz.

In honor of the UW-Whitewater's 150th anniversary, the Warhawk Marching Band has taken the university's "Inspire. Engage. Transform." theme. The band performed at the home football game on Nov. 3.

Nicknamed "Wisconsin's Finest," the marching band is well known throughout the state and nation. Last year the band performed at Lambeau Field during the Green Bay Packers' home opener in front of a crowd of 80,000 people.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments