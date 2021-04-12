CAMPUS NOTES

KOCH AWARDED SCHOLARSHIP
CONWAY, S.C. — Nathan Koch of Franksville has been selected to receive a $8,000 PGA Works Golf Management University Scholarship from the PGA Reach Foundation for education related expenses.
Koch, a student at Coastal Carolina University, has also been accepted to the Wall Fellows Class of 2023 by the Wall College of Business. The program offers hands-on learning experiences outside of the classroom; clubs and organizations that will help mold students into top business professionals. It also offers leadership opportunities.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.