CAMPUS NOTES
KOCH AWARDED SCHOLARSHIP

CONWAY, S.C. — Nathan Koch of Franksville has been selected to receive a $8,000 PGA Works Golf Management University Scholarship from the PGA Reach Foundation for education related expenses.

Koch, a student at Coastal Carolina University, has also been accepted to the Wall Fellows Class of 2023 by the Wall College of Business. The program offers hands-on learning experiences outside of the classroom; clubs and organizations that will help mold students into top business professionals. It also offers leadership opportunities.

