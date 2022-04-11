CAMPUS NOTES

WILLIAMS HONORED

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo College student Megan Williams of Waterford earned Honors Day recognition Nov. 5 during Family Weekend. Williams was named to the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.

HOKANSON WINS DECA AWARD

WHITEWATER — Ryan Hokanson of Mount Pleasant, who is studying general business at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was among the award winners at the DECA state conference.

Thirty-three students who attended the event, held March 3-4 in Delavan, competed in a variety of individual and team case study events and prepared project presentations. Hokanson won third place in "Financial Statement Analysis."

In total, the UW-Whitewater chapter earned 67 awards/honors at the conference and all 33 students qualified to compete at the Collegiate DECA International Career Development Conference, which will be held April 9-12 in Baltimore, Md.

In addition to the individual student honors, the UW-Whitewater Chapter won the Community Service Award in recognition of fundraising efforts for The ALS Association-Wisconsin Chapter and the 400-plus hours of volunteer work the chapter members completed during the academic year.

