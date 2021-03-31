CAMPUS NOTES

Gateway announces campus ambassadors
Jesus Vega Jr. has been named Gateway Technical College’s newest district campus ambassador and will now be the student voice of the college to communities in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties as well as at speaking engagements during public events.
Vega was initially selected as Kenosha campus ambassador. Other campus ambassadors selected include Devin Hirschfield for the Racine campus and Alexis Deschler for the Elkhorn campus. District ambassadors are chosen from the field of three campus ambassadors.
Vega, a nursing program student, will represent Gateway at a statewide leadership conference of district ambassadors from each college of the Wisconsin Technical College System and will also receive a Gateway Technical College Foundation Inc. tuition voucher.
Deschler is enrolled in the veterinary technician program and Hirschfield is enrolled in the graphic communications program. They will also receive foundation tuition vouchers and serve as the student voice to communities and the college from their respective campuses.
Nominees are selected based on their outstanding character, positive attitude, leadership, personal goals, communication skills, enthusiasm and confidence. The three will serve as ambassadors for the 2021-22 academic year.
Salas receives fellowship
SOMERS — UW-Parkside junior Alisson Anguiano Salas has been named one of the 2021-2022 Newman Civic fellows.
Salas joins 289 other students selected for the fellowships by Campus Compact, a Boston-based nonprofit organization working to advance the public purposes of higher education.
The Newman Civic Fellowship is a year-long program for students that offers a variety of learning and networking opportunities that emphasize personal, professional and civic growth. Individuals selected for the fellowship are leaders on their campuses who demonstrate a commitment to finding solutions for challenges facing communities locally, nationally and internationally.
“I was proud to nominate Alisson for this prestigious fellowship and excited to learn of her award,” said Debbie Ford, UW-Parkside chancellor. “Alisson’s passion for social, racial and environmental justice and her efforts to address these issues both on a systemic and personal level make her an ideal Newman fellow.”
Salas, a double major in English and political science, has been active throughout her time at UW-Parkside, including serving as the current president of Latinos Unidos, vice president of the Mock Trial Association, and a member of the League of Racine’s United Latin American Citizens and the Student Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee.
Each year, fellows participate in numerous virtual training and networking opportunities to help provide them with the skills and connections they need to create large-scale positive change. The fellowship is named for the late Frank Newman, one of Campus Compact’s founders, who was a tireless advocate for civic engagement in higher education.
Students take part in UW-Whitewater show
WHITEWATER — Two Racine County residents are among students taking part in the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Theatre/Dance first ever digital production of “DanceScapes ‘21.”
Tessa Smith of Mount Pleasant, who is studying marketing, served as a performer. Trevor Brilhart of Waterford served as prep crew.
The group of students and staff took on the challenge of creating a “dance-for-camera” production this year to promote a safer environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.