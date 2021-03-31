CAMPUS NOTES

Gateway announces campus ambassadors

Jesus Vega Jr. has been named Gateway Technical College’s newest district campus ambassador and will now be the student voice of the college to communities in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties as well as at speaking engagements during public events.

Vega was initially selected as Kenosha campus ambassador. Other campus ambassadors selected include Devin Hirschfield for the Racine campus and Alexis Deschler for the Elkhorn campus. District ambassadors are chosen from the field of three campus ambassadors.

Vega, a nursing program student, will represent Gateway at a statewide leadership conference of district ambassadors from each college of the Wisconsin Technical College System and will also receive a Gateway Technical College Foundation Inc. tuition voucher.

Deschler is enrolled in the veterinary technician program and Hirschfield is enrolled in the graphic communications program. They will also receive foundation tuition vouchers and serve as the student voice to communities and the college from their respective campuses.