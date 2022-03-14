CAMPUS NOTES

STUDENTS PART OF SHOW

WHITEWATER — Two students from Racine County are part of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Theatre/Dance production of “DanceScapes ‘22.”

They are Dalon Williams of Mount Pleasant, who is studying media arts and game development, serves as a dancer. Trevor Brilhart of Waterford, who is studying theater, serves as a lighting designer.

Performances take place March 12-15 in Barnett Theatre. For tickets, go to tickets.uww.edu or call 262-472-2222.

HAMMER PART OF CHAPTER

WHITEWATER — Abbie Hammer of from Waterford, who is studying special education at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was part of the nationally award-winning Active Minds chapter that took home top honors for 2022, out of 600 chapters in the United States.

Active Minds is a student organization that empowers young adults to speak openly about mental health to encourage people to seek help and to prevent suicide.

Active Minds efforts can be seen across UW-Whitewater and the city of Whitewater.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0