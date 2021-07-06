 Skip to main content
CAMPUS NOTES
CAMPUS NOTES

CAMPUS NOTES

Wehr receives award

PEORIA, Ill. — Hannah Wehr of Waterford was recognized by Bradley University’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences with the Global Scholar Award. She is a criminology major.

Wheaton College (Ill.) Student Jenna Jossart Honored with Department Award as part of Honors Convocation

Jossart honored at Wheaton College

WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College student Jenna Jossart of Sturtevant recently received the Theta Alpha Kappa: National Honor Society for Religious Studies and Theology award. This award was announced by the Biblical and Theological Studies Department as part of Wheaton College’s honors convocation.

