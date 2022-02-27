CAMPUS NOTES

Barwick takes third

MILWAUKEE — Carson Barwick of Waterford was part of a team of Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) students who competed in the Associated Schools of Construction Student Competition in Reno, Nev., in February. The team took third place in the National Preconstruction Competition. Barwick is majoring in construction management at MSOE.

For the competition, the students received a request for proposal (RFP) for a real project at 7 a.m. and had 16 hours to turn in their proposal at 11 p.m. The following morning they present their solution to a panel of judges, which usually includes individuals who were involved in the actual project.

The project they worked on was a $9.1 million, 13,000 square foot, two-bay fire station that will improve the response time for medical and fire emergencies as well as maintain services associated with the forecasted population growth of the area.

