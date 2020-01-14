Campus notes

Mueller receives degree in agriculture

On Dec. 21, Ashleigh Jo Mueller, a former Racine resident, graduated with honors from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville in poultry science and agriculture business.

She has returned to the university this semester to pursue a master’s degree.

Ripon College students complete senior seminars

RIPON — Ripon College seniors completed senior seminars for the psychology major on December 2nd, 4th, and 6th:

Sport Dependent Personality Differentiation presented by Austin John Heiselmann of Burlington and Carlee Jan Zander.

Manipulating the Public Opinion: How Framing Hot Button Issues Influences Opinion presented by Morgan T. Hoffmann and Abby R. Korb of Burlington.

Korb, class of 2020, also completed a senior seminar for the politics and government major. Her presentation was called “Why Women Run for Public Office: Motivation, Leadership, and Policy Impact.” Her parents are Frank and Julie Korb of Burlington.

