Campus notes

Mueller receives degree in agriculture
On Dec. 21, Ashleigh Jo Mueller, a former Racine resident, graduated with honors from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville in poultry science and agriculture business.
She has returned to the university this semester to pursue a master’s degree.
Ripon College students complete senior seminars
RIPON — Ripon College seniors completed senior seminars for the psychology major on December 2nd, 4th, and 6th:
- Sport Dependent Personality Differentiation presented by Austin John Heiselmann of Burlington and Carlee Jan Zander.
- Manipulating the Public Opinion: How Framing Hot Button Issues Influences Opinion presented by Morgan T. Hoffmann and Abby R. Korb of Burlington.
Korb, class of 2020, also completed a senior seminar for the politics and government major. Her presentation was called “Why Women Run for Public Office: Motivation, Leadership, and Policy Impact.” Her parents are Frank and Julie Korb of Burlington.
Point undergrads honored for achievement
STEVENS POINT — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,275 undergraduate students from its campuses in Marshfield, Stevens Point and Wausau for attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are sent to those who earned highest honors distinction. Highest honors had grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A); high honors had grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89; and honors had grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
The local students who received honors include:
Burlington
- Sarah Drettwan, senior, honors
- Jerry Markarian, senior, high honors
- Aaron Nickel, senior, high honors
- Maddi Triplett, freshman, high honors
- Madison Wells, sophomore, honors
Kansasville
- Emma Benzow, junior, honors
Racine
You have free articles remaining.
- Ellie Adams, junior, honors
- Shelby Gain, freshman, honors
- Matthew Peters, senior, high honors
Sturtevant
- Avianna Holmes, junior, honors
- Sean Powers, senior, highest honors
Union Grove
- Aiden Belongia, freshman, highest honors
- Nathan Grimes, sophomore, high honors
Waterford
- Graeme Gross, sophomore, highest honors
- Joseph Martinsen, sophomore, high honors
Bogan graduates from Florida A&M
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jason Bogan of Racine graduated from the School of Journalism and Graphic Communication at Florida A&M University during the December 2019 commencement exercises.
Bogan was among more than 600 students who received degrees.
Florida A&M University fall commencement speaker Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden weaved stories of the personal and the professional as she exhorted graduates to make use of the opportunities their degrees will bring.
Students serve as peer mentors
WHITEWATER — The following Racine County students are currently serving as peer mentors at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater:
BURLINGTON: Shannon Lojeski.
KANSASVILLE: Justin Brust.
RACINE: Sydney Bryant, Anna Thompson, Allyson Weisbrod.
UNION GROVE: Austin Kaul.
WATERFORD: Rebecca Weber.