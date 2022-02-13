CAMPUS NOTES

Boyer part of theater show

MILWAUKEE — Kendra Boyer of Burlington is taking part in Wisconsin Lutheran College’s third presentation of performances of original, 10-minute plays written and directed by WLC students and alumni.

These nuggets of theater will include forays into comedy, drama and places in-between. Performances will feature eight stories developed through recent playwriting classes and submissions from alumni.

Boyer is taking part as an actor in the showcase Feb. 17-20.

Students help with research paper

KENOSHA — Professor Allen Klingenberg and six students in his “Statistics” spring 2021 course designed a research paper and completed data analysis for Professor Gary Keller of Eastern Oregon University.

Students included Benjamin Blake of Sturtevant and Brian Dean of Mount Pleasant.

The paper, entitled “Examining if Grading Bias Exists in a Professor of Business Courses-A Three Year Analysis,” was presented at the 32nd Global Conference on Business and Finance (GCBF) Jan. 3-5, in Hawaii. The study and paper were recognized with two awards — Best in Session-Internet Session and an Outstanding Research Award. The paper was included in the Global Conference on Business and Finance Proceedings which was peer reviewed.

Nelson earns honors

MEXICO, Mo. — Clayton Nelson of Franksville recently earned membership into Delta Phi academic honor society and the Academic Fourragere Award at Missouri Military Academy.

An honor society established May 1929 under the guidance of Maj. Marquess Wallace, Delta Phi fosters high ideals of character, encourage scholarship, promote the best interest of the corps of cadets, and cherish and preserve the traditions of MMA. To qualify for membership, cadets must remain in high academic standing for consecutive marking periods.

The Academic Fourragere Award is presented by Missouri Military Academy’s academic dean to cadets who earn a GPA of 3.5 for two consecutive marking periods.

