CAMPUS NOTES

North receives stipend

LINCOLN, NE — Isabella North of Waterford is among 174 Husker undergraduates who have been awarded stipends by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer.

North, a senior biological systems engineering major, will participate in the project “Microfluidics — Finding the Atheroprotective Range of Shear Stress for Endothelial Cells” as part of Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program, which supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities.

Students receive stipends of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week. Students from the program and UCARE will present posters on their research and creative activities at a campus research symposium Aug. 5.

Weber recognized at Ripon

RIPON — Ripon College held an award convocation April 20 to recognize students and faculty with outstanding merit and achievements. Graduate Sarah Weber of Racine received the Donald Bruening, Class of 1962, Prize, Achievement Award in Religion and Student Leadership Award. She graduated with majors in psychology, philosophy and anthropology and minors in religion and sociology.

