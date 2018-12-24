Johnson performed in Christmas Festival Concert
WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College student Rebecca Johnson performed in "Blessed Son of God," the 2018 Christmas Festival presented by the Wheaton College Conservatory of Music. Johnson sang soprano II in Women's Chorale.
Benner competes at conference
KENOSHA — Eryn Benner of Racine was among 35 Carthage College students, accompanied by Professor Jeffrey Roberg, who traveled to Chicago to compete in the American Model United Nations conference Nov. 17-20. Benner represented Honduras.
The students tackled issues of international importance, such as education for democracy, biological weapons, women and development, international cooperation to address and counter the world drug problem, the Geneva convention and protecting victims of armed conflict, the permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the occupied Palestinian territory, sound management of chemicals and waste, international migration and development, and the international commission of inquiry for Darfur.
Jaramillo part of fall dance program
TROY, Ala. — Maya Jaramillo of Racine was a dancer in Troy University’s fall dance show in November.
Approximately 70 students participated in “Art in Motion,” a collaborative effort that stemmed from the inspiration of both artists and dancers as they worked alongside one another to create a unique dance concert.
