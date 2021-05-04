CAMPUS NOTES

RUSSELL INDUCTED TO HONOR SOCIETY

BATON ROUGE, La. — Lauren Russell of Burlington was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. She was initiated at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Russell is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 and its mission is "to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others."

KROGH CURATED EXHIBITS

RIPON — Morgan Krogh, daughter of Brian and Tracy Krogh of Racine, curated two art exhibits to be presented in the Ripon College Museum in West Hall as well as online. Krogh is a junior at Ripon College majoring in biology.

The classes that organized the exhibits were "Controversies of Museum Studies," "Controversies of Art" and some students in the "Senior Seminar in Art."