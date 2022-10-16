CAMPUS NOTES

Local students in show

WHITEWATER — Two Racine County students were members of UW-Whitewater’s production of “Perfect Wedding” Oct. 11-16.

They are Core Miller of Mount Pleasant and Trevor Brilhart of Waterford. Miller, who is studying theater, had the role of Julie. Brilhart, who is studying theater, was a light designer with the creative team.

“Perfect Wedding” takes place on the morning of Bill’s wedding as he wakes up in his honeymoon suite with a dreadful hangover and an unknown woman in his bed. It’s a race against time as he has to either get her out or make up a plausible story before his fiancee and future mother-in-law arrive. Desperate times call for desperate measures in this hysterical romp of a love story gone wrong.

Koch nominated president

CONWAY, S.C. — Nate Koch of Franksville, a student at Coastal Carolina University, was nominated as president of the Professional Golf Management Program. His new role includes a $2,500 Scholarship. He also received the Merit Based Scholarship for $4,700 for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Resident assistants named

WHITEWATER — The following local students have been named resident assistants at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for the 2022-23 academic year: Kymberli Morgan, Racine, who is studying biology; Cameron Schrader, Burlington, who is studying media arts and game development; and Dalon Williams, Mount Pleasant, who is studying media arts and game development.

Resident assistants are student staff members who live in the residence halls with students, serve as resources and positive role models and help build a sense of community by hosting floor events.

Prospective RAs must have experience living on campus for two semesters and have a minimum GPA of 2.25. They go through group interviews with peers and housing staff members and an individual interview before being offered the position.

Fonk awarded scholarships

MENOMONIE — Scholarships valued at more than $1.2 million were awarded to 531 University of Wisconsin-Stout students through the Stout University Foundation.

Richard Fonk of Sturtevant, a technical education student, was awarded the Dr. Robert S. Swanson Endowed Scholarship, Gustave B. Swanson Technology Education Scholarship, Floyd Keith Scholarship, and Dianne J. Lindberg Hallongren and Dr. Eugene G. Hallongren Endowed Scholarship.