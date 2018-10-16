Local students awarded Excellence Fellowships
STURTEVANT — Evinrude, a global manufacturer of marine engines headquartered in Sturtevant, named Emily Lou LaMartina and Erik Carlson 2018-19 Evinrude Water Research Excellence Fellows.
LaMartina, a Racine native, is pursuing her masters thesis in microbial ecology, and Carlson, a Kenosha County native, is pursing his masters thesis in fisheries. The program awards two fellowships worth $5,000 to master and PhD level students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s School of Freshwater Sciences to help fund their research.
Evinrude actively supports the School of Freshwater Sciences, donating E-TEC G2 outboard engines to power two research vessels as well as providing financial support to the school’s fellowship research program. Both forms of support help the school conduct research vital to understanding and protecting the Great Lakes and other freshwater resources.
Scholarships awarded to local Stout students
MENOMONIE — Ellen Miller of Racine and Thomas Walsh of Kansasville were among 420 students who were awarded scholarships through the Stout University Foundation Inc. The students received the awards during a scholarship reception at the University of Wisconsin-Stout campus on Sept. 13.
Miller received the Kay and Dale Lyndahl Endowed Scholarship, and Walsh was awarded the Charles and Carolyn Blain Mowbray Endowed Scholarship.
Established in 1963, the Stout University Foundation Scholarship Program has helped more than 9,649 students receive a college education. Through the financial support of alumni, parents, faculty and staff, and friends of the university, the program has awarded more than $13.1 million over the years.
