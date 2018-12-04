Local students perform in Christmas services
SAINT PETER, Minn. — Gustavus Adolphus College students Rachel Mueller and Tasha Sexena of Racine performed in the annual Christmas in Christ Chapel worship services Nov. 30 through Dec. 2.
This year, Christmas in Christ Chapel’s theme was Visions of Divine Mystery. The service weaved a compelling tapestry as more than 350 students proclaimed the great wonder and timeless relevance of the incarnation as revealed to us through angels and prophets.
The service will also appear on public television stations throughout the country this holiday season. Check local listings or stream online at www.TPT.org beginning Thursday, Dec. 20.
Dylan Sauder performs in musical
ST. PAUL, Minn. — University of Northwestern at St. Paul student Dylan Sauder of Raymond played Johnny in production of “The 1940’s Radio Hour” Oct. 26-27 and Nov. 1-3.
It was a fast-moving, jazzed infused, swing dance musical featuring standards from the 1940s. The musical was directed by Jennifer Hunter, the jazz band onstage was directed by David Kozamchak and choreography was by Jolene Konkel.
Eryn Benner competes at Model UN conference
KENOSHA — Eryn Benner of Racine was among 35 Carthage College students, accompanied by Professor Jeffrey Roberg, who traveled to Chicago to compete in the American Model United Nations conference Nov. 17-20. Benner represented Honduras.
The students tackled issues of international importance, such as education for democracy, biological weapons, women and development, international cooperation to address and counter the world drug problem, the Geneva convention and protecting victims of armed conflict, the permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the occupied Palestinian territory, sound management of chemicals and waste, international migration and development, and the international commission of inquiry for Darfur.
Model UN helps students to sharpen both their hard and soft skills through research, writing, public speaking and diplomacy through working in smaller groups.
Area students to perform in holiday concert on Dec. 9
RIPON — Gabriella Mraz, Isabella Mraz and Sarah Weber are among students who are to perform in Ripon College’s Holiday Concert Dec. 9.
Gabriella Mraz is studying chemistry-biology, and Isabella Mraz is studying English. Gabriella and Isabella are the children Scott and Anne Marie Mraz of Wind Lake.
Sarah Weber, daughter of Gregory and Kimberly Weber of Racine, has an undeclared major.
Eryn Benner assists in Carthage production
KENOSHA — Eryn Benner of Racine participated in the Carthage College Theatre Department’s “Up and Away,” an original production by Academy Award-winning writer Eric Simonson.
Benner was the properties manager for the show.
“Up and Away,” a drama directed by Herschel Kruger, is the 10th production in Carthage’s New Play Initiative. It tracks an up-and-coming YouTube star whose attempt to rise out of poverty and isolation is threatened by drug addiction.
Every year, Carthage College commissions an acclaimed playwright to create an original script and work with students to stage it. Simonson, whose play “Honest” launched the project in 2009, returned for the milestone celebration.
Jaramillo takes part in university’s fall dance program
TROY, Ala. — Maya Jaramillo of Racine was among Troy University’s Department of Theatre and Dance students who presented its fall dance show in November.
Approximately 70 students participated in “Art in Motion,” a collaborative effort that stemmed from the inspiration of both artists and dancers as they worked alongside one another to create a unique dance concert.
Jaramillo of Racine served as a dancer.
Racine County students awarded scholarships
EMPORIA, Kan. — Emporia State University students Brock Halbach of Burlington and Ja Vonda Daniels of Racine received scholarships for the current academic year.
Halbach was awarded the E.D.”Gus” and Nina Fish Scholarship, and the Willie and Joan Knox Athletic Scholarship.
Daniels received the Ward W. Bassett Basketball Scholarship.
