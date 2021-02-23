CAMPUS NOTES

 Skip to main content
Krupinski inducted to Phi Kappa Phi

BATON ROUGE, La. — Christina Krupinski of Waterford was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at Carroll University.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

Phi Kappa Phi recognizes excellence in all academic disciplines. Its mission is “to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

