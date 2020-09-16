Campus Notes

Students receive KCACTF awards
SOMERS — Chelsea Strebe, a recent University of Wisconsin-Parkside graduate, was recognized for her exceptional lighting design for the university’s production of “Silent Sky.” Strebe had won the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) Regional Lighting Award last winter and had her national review in August.
Each year, KCACTF reviews and evaluates the individual and collective efforts of theater arts students from around the country. UW-Parkside has been well represented at the Region III festival in recent years.
In a typical year, winning students would travel to The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Due to the current circumstances KCACTF officials conducted reviews through Zoom. Strebe met with Broadway and regional lighting designer Nancy Schertler on Aug. 7 to present her work on “Silent Sky.”
Strebe was not the only UW-Parkside theater student that was honored by KCACTF. Jack Purves was named Regional Sound Design winner for his work on “She Kills Monsters.” Jenny Bauer received a Stagecraft Institute of Las Vegas Scholarship for one paid week in Las Vegas for professional training workshops as well as being honored for her lighting design work on “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”
Olivia Springsteen earned a California State University Summer Arts Scholarship in Performance for acting. Noah Frye was named National Allied Design & Technologies Award Runner Up for his projection design on “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.” Samantha Feiler earned a National Stage Management honorable mention for her work on stage management work with “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.” Dylan Thomas and Feiler were semi-finalists for the Irene Ryan award.
Gateway graduate addresses Congress
UNION GROVE — Makenna Glassman, a Gateway Technical College welding graduate, spoke to a bipartisan congressional caucus Aug. 26 on what it was like to train in an online format for a very hands-on career field during a pandemic.
Glassman, a Union Grove High School senior who completed a Gateway welding maintenance and fabrication technical diploma this spring, was one of four panelists to speak to the U.S. House of Representative-Career and Technical Education (CTE) caucus seeking to determine how COVID-19 affected CTE. Glassman represented the student perspective to the congressional group.
“My spring semester was interrupted due to COVID-19 and being that my spring semester had started near the beginning of the pandemic, we had lost 30 hours of hands-on class time, which was hard for me because virtual learning is not my strength,” Glassman told lawmakers.
Glassman had already taken and passed the first six classes of the diploma, but told lawmakers she missed the hands-on training typically offered for that final course for the diploma. When asked, she encouraged lawmakers to consider addressing the technology divide that exists for some students to help them gain all the benefits being presented through online courses.
The caucus briefing, which was held in an online platform, was set up and hosted by the Association for Career and Technical Education, a group that represents thousands of career and technical educators from across the nation. It is the largest association of its kind in the United States.
