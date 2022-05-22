CAMPUS NOTES

Patch part of winning team

MILWAUKEE — Morgan Patch of Racine was part “The Adiabatic Flame,” a team of Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) students who took first place in the world at the American Society of Mechanical Engineers’ Student Design Competition. Patch is majoring in mechanical engineering at MSOE.

Students were challenged to design a scaled, proof-of-concept prototype for water energy conversion. Their prototypes had to propel their vehicles by converting the potential energy of water that was manually loaded into their device.

“Every year ASME tasks undergraduate students with a new engineering challenge, and this year’s is called H2Go Revisited,” said Collin Ostrowski, a senior mechanical engineering student on team. “The challenge is to build a robot that delivers as much water as possible from one corner to the other of the field in 15 minutes. However, the vehicle can only source energy for propulsion from water that is poured into it in the starting zone.”

In addition to Ostrowski and Patch, the Adiabatic Flame includes mechanical engineering majors Jorge Gutierrez, Chrissy Roebke and Katie Wolfgramm. Their entries for this competition also served as their senior design project.

Adiabatic Flame’s solution to the ASME Student Design Competition challenge was named WADE (weight-activated delivery effort). WADE uses the force from a large tank of water to propel it forward. In the team’s best run, WADE scored over 300,000 points and moved nearly 80 gallons of water.

Local students inducted

MADISON — Four students from Racine County were among 133 University of Wisconsin-Madison students who were inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society April 30.

They are: Jessa Burling, Burlington; Jared Folker, Racine; and Ellie Olson and Miranda Vescio, Waterford.

Students invited to membership in Phi Beta Kappa must be Letters & Science degree candidates, have high academic achievement as demonstrated by earned grades, and have taken advanced coursework demonstrating breadth across subject matter. Approximately 5% of the Letters & Science senior class is inducted into the liberal arts and sciences scholar society.

