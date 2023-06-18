Students recognized at UWP

SOMERS — UW-Parkside students Elise Zevitz of Mount Pleasant and Elisa Kurber of Kenosha were recognized for their outstanding research communication skills in the WiSys Quick Pitch on April 19 at the University of Wisconisn-Parkside.

The student “pitch” competition challenges UW System students to consider the impact of their research and effectively communicate it to the public. Participants have three minutes to impress a panel of judges with their pitch.

Zevitz, a senior, took first place and a $300 prize for the presentation on “Harnessing the UV-Blocking Power of Plants Toward a New Generation of Green Sunscreen.”

Zevitz’s research examined plant-based compounds as an alternative to synthetic UV filters in sunscreen that have been criticized for potential negative effects on health and the environment.

Zevitz’s first-place win provides the opportunity to represent UW-Parkside in the WiSys Quick Pitch State Finals during the WiSys SPARK Symposium at UW-Oshkosh from Aug. 6-8.

Kurber, a senior, won second place and a $125 prize in the competition for the presentation on “Storytelling Through Video Games.” With the video game industry growing rapidly, Kurber’s project delved into analyzing video games as a form of communication, comparable to other forms of media.

In order to participate in WiSys Quick Pitch, students must complete a training and mentorship session with WiSys and campus leaders. These sessions help students craft their presentation and instill confidence.

Torres Meza advances to state

SOMERS — Juan Torres Meza won the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Big Idea Local Qualifying Competition.

Meza, an MBA student at UW-Parkside, presented a Biz Optimization Idea that will develop a consulting business targeting minority and disadvantaged businesses, offering assistance in finance, strategic planning and business management.

He represented UW-Parkside at the 2023 WiSys Big Idea Statewide Tournament on April 22 at UW-Whitewater.

The WiSys Big Idea Tournament is an entrepreneurship competition open to undergraduate and graduate students attending University of Wisconsin System schools across the state (except UW-Madison).

The competition teaches cutting-edge lean startup business development tools, provides business mentorship and allows participants to compete at the state level for a chance to win seed funding for their idea.

Two undergraduate students tied for second place in the local qualifier — Dayana Gamez and Samantha Ramirez.

Gamez is developing AscensiStars, a specialized coaching business to help people achieve their human potential.

Ramirez presented Zipies, a revolutionary winter boot that seamlessly converts into a platform-style high heel with just one zip, providing both fashion and practicality in cold weather conditions.

Other creative projects presented by students included developing a hempcrete business and musical videos to capture youth experiences growing up in southeast Wisconsin.

Petrozelli on committee

WHITEWATER — Tara Petrozelli of Burlington, who is studying psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was selected to serve on the Segregated University Fee Allocation Committee.

Petrozelli was the College of Letters and Science representative for the fall 2022 semester.

The Segregated University Fee Allocation Committee includes student representatives from across campus that allocate fees to student organizations and campus departments.

Clarksen assists the committee in applying policy and understanding the nuances of the groups requesting funds.

She also supervises the budget interns who work alongside the committee, helping groups to spend their allocations.

Craig is presenter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Isabelle Craig of Waterford was one of 60 presenters during the 2023 Student Research & Discovery Symposium at Coe College.

Every year, students from all majors discuss their original work, which includes performances of compositions and creative writings, art displays, research posters and oral presentations.

Pitts honored as Newman Civic Fellow

SOMERS — Campus Compact, a national coalition of colleges and universities working to advance the public purposes of higher education, has selected 154 student civic leaders for the organization’s 2023-24 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows.

Grant Pitts, a student at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, will join students from 38 states, Washington, D.C., and Mexico to form the cohort. Pitts is UW-Parkside’s eighth Newman Civic Fellow.

The fellowship recognizes students’ commitment to creating positive change in communities and around the world and is named for the late Frank Newman, one of Campus Compact’s founders, who was a tireless advocate for civic engagement in higher education.

Through his work as an Andrew Goodman campus ambassador, Pitts exhibited commitment to social justice and democratic engagement. He engaged fellow students in get-out-the-vote and voter education for the 2022 midterm elections, and consistently took the lead on voter registration and educational activities.

As a research assistant with UW-Parkside’s Smart Cities Initiative, Pitts gathers input from community members about issues they face and ways in which technology can help address them.

As the resident of the UW-Parkside chapter of Habitat for Humanity, Pitts recruits students to volunteer to build houses and helps them understand the struggles related to affordable housing and homelessness.

Aexel takes first in writing contest

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Five inspiring writers achieved finalist status for their poetry and short stories by earning the Margaret Harvin Wilson Writing Award from Georgia College & State University. Their creative works were selected from 70 submissions.

Winning first place two years in a row in the First Year and Sophomore category was Charlotte Aexel of Wind Lake. Her poem, “Miss Flannery,” took first place and her short story, “Indiana’s Ghost,” landed second place. The sophomore is an English and French double major. She is also the author of “The Suitcase” poetry collection and serves as the editor-in-chief of the GCSU Student Literary Journal, “The Peacock’s Feet.”

Finalists read excerpts of their works and were awarded certificates and cash prizes. Aexel received a certificate and $1,000.

Students in production

WHITEWATER — Core Miller of Mount Pleasant was among students who took part in the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s production of “Macbeth” from April 25-30. Miller, who is studying theater, played the role of Donalbain/Young Siward.

Student presenters

RIPON — Ripon College held its Spring 2023 Catalyst Day on April 19. Presenters include students Zacharias Olstinske of Burlington and Adam Webb of Rochester.

Held each fall and spring, Catalyst Day is designed to showcase the college’s catalyst curriculum and celebrate the achievements of the students who are completing the junior-level collaborative capstone.

Throughout the day, attendees had the opportunity to watch teams of students present problem solving projects that tackle worldwide issues.