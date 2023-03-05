Local students study abroad

KENOSHA — More than 260 Carthage College students traveled with faculty on international study tours in January, including these students from Racine County:

Studied in Singapore with professors Andrea Henle and Steve Udry: Maya Zenner, Sturtevant.

Studied in India with Professor Margaret Wentzell: Stephanie Miranda, Racine; Faith Trebiatowski, Kansasville.

Studied in Nicaragua with professors Matt Zorn and Scott Hegrenes: Maria Rapeta, Racine.

Studied in Honduras with professors Dan Miller and Paul Martino: Natalie Vitek, Franksville.

Studied in Belgium with Professor Michael Phegley and adjunct faculty member Margaret Zienkewicz: Nathaniel Henkel, Waterford.

Studied in Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands with Professor Deb Tobiason: Jessica Schultz, Sturtevant.

Studied in Tanzania with professors Andrea Ng’weshemi and Deborah Masloski: Willow Newell, Racine.

A Carthage tradition since the early 1970s, these short-term study tours allow students to experience new cultures and ideas without committing to a full semester abroad.