Local students study abroad
KENOSHA — More than 260 Carthage College students traveled with faculty on international study tours in January, including these students from Racine County:
Studied in Singapore with professors Andrea Henle and Steve Udry: Maya Zenner, Sturtevant.
Studied in India with Professor Margaret Wentzell: Stephanie Miranda, Racine; Faith Trebiatowski, Kansasville.
Studied in Nicaragua with professors Matt Zorn and Scott Hegrenes: Maria Rapeta, Racine.
Studied in Honduras with professors Dan Miller and Paul Martino: Natalie Vitek, Franksville.
Studied in Belgium with Professor Michael Phegley and adjunct faculty member Margaret Zienkewicz: Nathaniel Henkel, Waterford.
Studied in Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands with Professor Deb Tobiason: Jessica Schultz, Sturtevant.
Studied in Tanzania with professors Andrea Ng’weshemi and Deborah Masloski: Willow Newell, Racine.
A Carthage tradition since the early 1970s, these short-term study tours allow students to experience new cultures and ideas without committing to a full semester abroad.