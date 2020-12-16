 Skip to main content
CAMPUS NOTES
CAMPUS NOTES

CAMPUS NOTES

Peralta part of team

WHITEWATER — Kevin Peralta of Racine contributed to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater economics team’s advancement to the national semi-final round at the College Fed Challenge Nov. 12.

As a presenting team member, Peralta’s contributions were critical to the team’s preparation and performance. Co-sponsored by the Federal Reserve and Federal Reserve Banks, the College Fed Challenge is the preeminent educational economics competition that teaches students to think critically about the U.S. economy, financial markets and monetary policy.

“The team started preparing in March, at the start of the pandemic,” said Yamin Ahmad, professor of economics. “They met remotely every week from March into November, and their dedication and hard work were reflected in their performance. They went up against some very strong economics teams to make it to the national semi-finals.”

In past years, bracketed competitions led to district winners who advanced to the national round. This year, all teams in a district competed directly against each other with video presentations. The top three teams from each district advanced to the national semi-finals, which featured a virtual question-and-answer session with judges. Final rankings were announced on Nov. 20.

