CAMPUS NOTES

RICHARDSON WINS TOURNAMENT

SOMERS — Gabrielle Richardson of Elkhorn, a University of Wisconsin-Parkside pre-med undergraduate majoring in Spanish and criminal justice, is the winner of the Wisconsin Big Idea Tournament.

The tournament was sponsored by UW System and the Wisconsin Economic Development Council (WEDC) and part of the 2021 WiSys SPARK Symposium Virtual Series which honors faculty, staff and student research, innovation and entrepreneurship in the UW System.

Richardson, the first UW-Parkside winner of the tournament, competed against fellow university students from across the state. Like her fellow competitors, she was tasked with developing and pitching an innovative idea to a panel of judges.

Richardson developed the idea for the app LinguaMD while volunteering at a free health care clinic where many of the patients could not speak, read or write in English, causing challenges to their treatment.

“My intended goal for this app is to help patients understand their diagnosis and course of treatment through the use of verbal, written, and visual explanations,” said Richardson.