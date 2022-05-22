CAMPUS NOTES

Patch part of winning team

MILWAUKEE — Morgan Patch of Racine was part "The Adiabatic Flame," a team of Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) students who took first place in the world at the American Society of Mechanical Engineers' Student Design Competition. Patch is majoring in mechanical engineering at MSOE.

Students were challenged to design a scaled, proof-of-concept prototype for water energy conversion. Their prototypes had to propel their vehicles by converting the potential energy of water that was manually loaded into their device.

"Every year ASME tasks undergraduate students with a new engineering challenge, and this year's is called H2Go Revisited," said Collin Ostrowski, a senior mechanical engineering student on team. "The challenge is to build a robot that delivers as much water as possible from one corner to the other of the field in 15 minutes. However, the vehicle can only source energy for propulsion from water that is poured into it in the starting zone."

In addition to Ostrowski and Patch, the Adiabatic Flame includes mechanical engineering majors Jorge Gutierrez, Chrissy Roebke and Katie Wolfgramm. Their entries for this competition also served as their senior design project.

Adiabatic Flame's solution to the ASME Student Design Competition challenge was named WADE (weight-activated delivery effort). WADE uses the force from a large tank of water to propel it forward. The red acrylic water tank was custom made to maximize the water WADE could carry in its limited space. Custom gearboxes were also made to structurally support the water tank as well as multiply the distance moved the exact amount needed. WADE also has a custom control system so that a driver could actuate brakes as well as steer WADE Each teammate pushed for the maximum performance of the vehicle through developing aspects of the design based on their interests within the scope of engineering, and analyzed for feasibility through skills developed over the course of the MSOE education. The team and WADE placed first overall in the worldwide competition. In the team's best run, WADE scored over 300,000 points and moved nearly 80 gallons of water.

Teams were awarded points based on the amount of water that is transported to the other size in milliliters. Score multipliers are awarded on a per-run basis, for activities such as reaching a bonus zone or returning the vehicle to the starting zone under its own power. The final score is the sum of all runs' points. The completed vehicle design is allowed to occupy a maximum volume of 50cm by 50cm by 50cm.

"We bonded over the rigorous courses of the junior mechanical engineering curriculum and decided to take on this capstone project together," said Ostrowski. "We utilized many MSOE resources over the course of the project, including the material sciences lab, machine shop, CNC, 3D printers, laser cutter and of course many of the faculty and staff at MSOE, who we wish to show our appreciation."

Local students inducted

MADISON — Four students from Racine County were among 133 University of Wisconsin-Madison students who were inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society April 30.

They are: Jessa Burling, Burlington; Jared Folker, Racine; and Ellie Olson and Miranda Vescio, Waterford.

Students invited to membership in Phi Beta Kappa must be Letters & Science degree candidates, have high academic achievement as demonstrated by earned grades, and have taken advanced coursework demonstrating breadth across subject matter. Approximately 5% of the Letters & Science senior class is inducted into the liberal arts and sciences scholar society.

