CAMPUS NOTES

Brooks obtains business internship

SOMERS — Justin Brooks, a University of Wisconsin-Parkside accounting and economics student, is the latest recipient of the $3,000 Business Services Internship for Spring 2021.

Brooks received the paid internship provided by Treasury Management Association of Chicago (TMAC). He is the 24th recipient of this internship, which has been awarded to UW-Parkside students for more than a decade.

“Having a TMAC intern in Business Services provides a win-win opportunity for the student and the department as the internship offers high-impact practices to develop their awareness of many things beyond that of their academic major,” said Ann Iverson, director of Business Services. “It includes development of their soft and interpersonal skills, offers an opportunity to expand and apply their knowledge obtained in their academic education to real world problems, and exposes them to the cultural and social awareness needed in a working community.”

In this position, Brooks will be working on applying his accounting and reconciliation skill set and learning the impact of project decision making. Additionally, Brooks will be financially analyzing the shifting labors costs associated with the delivery of the undergraduate and graduate programs.