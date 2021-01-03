CAMPUS NOTES

Brooks obtains business internship
SOMERS — Justin Brooks, a University of Wisconsin-Parkside accounting and economics student, is the latest recipient of the $3,000 Business Services Internship for Spring 2021.
Brooks received the paid internship provided by Treasury Management Association of Chicago (TMAC). He is the 24th recipient of this internship, which has been awarded to UW-Parkside students for more than a decade.
“Having a TMAC intern in Business Services provides a win-win opportunity for the student and the department as the internship offers high-impact practices to develop their awareness of many things beyond that of their academic major,” said Ann Iverson, director of Business Services. “It includes development of their soft and interpersonal skills, offers an opportunity to expand and apply their knowledge obtained in their academic education to real world problems, and exposes them to the cultural and social awareness needed in a working community.”
In this position, Brooks will be working on applying his accounting and reconciliation skill set and learning the impact of project decision making. Additionally, Brooks will be financially analyzing the shifting labors costs associated with the delivery of the undergraduate and graduate programs.
To be considered for this internship, applicants will be seniors, majoring in business, preferably concentrating/majoring in finance and/or accounting. Successful applicants will have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0, preferably at least 3.5. TMAC provides the scholarships, which support these internships, as the purpose of this opportunity is to promoting careers in financial and treasury management.
UW-Whitewater resident assistants named
WHITEWATER — These Racine County students have been trained and certified to be University of Wisconsin-Whitewater resident assistants for the 2020-21 academic year:
Breana Feely, Racine, mathematics; Zachary Knudtson, Union Grove, finance; Andrew Patterson, business management and finance; Sean Steinbach, Racine, physical education; and Dalon Williams, Mount Pleasant, media arts and game development.
Resident assistants are student staff members who serve as positive resources for students on their residence hall floor, and encourage community-based learning and interaction among residents. They must maintain at least a 2.0 GPA, full-time student status, and complete several interviews with peers and academic staff members to hold this position. Students receive benefits and experience in communication skills and leadership.