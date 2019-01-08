UW-Whitewater awards scholarships
WHITEWATER — The following Racine County students are among this year’s scholarship recipients from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Letters and Sciences:
Emily Martinsen of Burlington won the Michael Kennedy Memorial Scholarship. Established in memory of former history professor Michael Kennedy, this scholarship is awarded to full-time history majors and minors or social studies majors with a history emphasis, based on class standing and merit.
Evan Seghers of Waterford was awarded the Donald and Allene Graham Study in Britain Scholarship. Established in memory of former professor of history and UW-Whitewater Dean of the Graduate School, Donald Graham, this award is available to a student in any major at UW-Whitewater who enrolls for a period of one semester or longer in a university in the United Kingdom. The award is made based on junior class standing and merit. Seghers also received the Carroll and Kay Flanagan Scholarship. This scholarship is made possible through gifts from Carroll and Kay Flanagan. Carroll Flanagan was a member of the Mathematics Department at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater from 1946 to 1982, and served as chair of the department for 30 years.
Timothy Richter of Racine won the A.A. Upham Scholarship for Science. This scholarship is made possible by the late Ethel Upham, daughter of A.A. Upham, a former science teacher at UW-Whitewater. It is to encourage students to continue their studies at UW-Whitewater in biology, chemistry, or physics. He also received the Rudolph W. Prucha Memorial Scholarship for physics education. This scholarship was created to encourage capable students to dedicate themselves to careers as physics teachers in the secondary school.
Ryan Powers of Sturtevant was awarded the Joseph and Madeline Chopp Scholarship.The scholarship consists of multiple components, rewarding academic excellence as well as encouraging undergraduate research. It is supported by gifts in memory of former faculty member Joseph Chopp who taught at UW-Whitewater from 1937 to 1974 and his wife, Madeline.
Alexandra Chernouski of Burlington won the J.A. Cummings Biology Scholarship.The purpose of this scholarship is to provide financial assistance to a capable and deserving biology student interested in the teaching profession and to reward academic excellence. Dr. John “Jack” Cummings served UW-Whitewater in the Biology Department for 29 years from 1961 to 1990.
Clara Madley of Racine received the Willard Gross Memorial Scholarship commemorating the dedication Dr. Willard Gross exhibited toward his students and the University from 1968 until his death in 1990.
Regan McCauley of Racine was awarded the William Beck Scholarship. This award is made possible by William C. Beck, a 1953 alumnus of UW-Whitewater, who taught mathematics at UW-Whitewater 1958-1995.
Alyssa Olson of Mount Pleasant received the McLean Family Scholarship. Established by Julie Saecker Schneider in memory of her mother, Sylvia McLean Saecker, an attendee of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Sylvia passed away in 2010. Awarded to a strong student majoring in math or the sciences.
Whitewater students perform with orchestra
WHITEWATER — Sara Bieneman, Elliot Filipiak and Zach Schmidt are among University of Wisconsin-Whitewater students performing in the 2018-19 Whitewater Symphony Orchestra.
The group is filled with students who are both music and non-music majors.
The group performs two concerts in the fall and another at the Holiday Gala in December. In the spring, the group holds two performances, and goes on tour every other year, usually to visit high schools. In addition, more than 100 high school students visit campus each spring for an immersive music weekend to work with the college orchestra students and music faculty.
Bieneman of Racine, a music major, is playing violin II; Filipiak of Waterford, a music major, is playing cello; and Schmidt of Burlington, with an undeclared major, is playing bass.
Alicea wins Outstanding Adult Student award
WHITEWATER — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student Kelly Alicea of Racine received the 2018 Outstanding Adult Student award.
Students were honored at the campus’s annual Non-Traditional Students Award Ceremony on Nov. 8. Faculty and staff nominate candidates for the award, which recognizes students’ dedication to academics and the positive influence they make in the college classroom.
Alicea is a Spanish major.
Benner assists in Carthage production
KENOSHA — Eryn Benner of Racine participated in the Carthage College Theatre Department’s “Up and Away,” an original production by Academy Award-winning writer Eric Simonson.
Benner was the properties manager for the show.
“Up and Away,” a drama directed by Herschel Kruger, is the 10th production in Carthage’s New Play Initiative. It tracks an up-and-coming YouTube star whose attempt to rise out of poverty and isolation is threatened by drug addiction.
Every year, Carthage College commissions an acclaimed playwright to create an original script and work with students to stage it. Simonson, whose play “Honest” launched the project in 2009, returned for the milestone celebration.
