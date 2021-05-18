CAMPUS NOTES

 Skip to main content
STUDENTS WIN HILLDALE FELLOWSHIP

MADISON — Hilldale Undergraduate/Faculty Research Fellowships have been awarded to 112 University of Wisconsin-Madison students, including Ryan Anderson and Justin Baerwald of Racine.

Grants from the Hilldale Foundation and the Wisconsin State Legislature provide for awards of $3,000 each to undergraduate students and $1,000 to their faculty/staff advisors to work in collaboration on research projects.

Two Hilldale Fellowships are provided by the McPherson Eye Research Institute and one Hilldael Fellowship is provided by the UW-Madison Arboretum. Members of the review committee indicated that the number of research proposals exceeded the number of available awards.

AWARDS CONVOCATION HONORS

RIPON — Ripon College held its annual Awards Convocation April 21. As one of Ripon’s most prestigious events, the event honored outstanding students, faculty and staff. Racine County students receiving honors are:

Callysta Hansen of Franksville, majoring in biology with a minor in criminal justice, joined the Beta Beta Beta honor society.

Ethan Hansen of Franksville, majoring in English with minors in educational studies and music, joined the Sigma Tau Delta honor society.

Kaitlin Hutchinson of Sturtevant, majoring in chemistry-biology, was awarded the the Student Leadership Award and joined the Beta Beta Beta honor society, the Eka Francian honor society, the Order of Omega honor society and the Phi Beta Kappa honor society.

Sarah Weber of Racine, majoring in psychology, philosophy and anthropology with minors in religion and sociology, was awarded the Achievement Award in Religion and joined the Lambda Alpha honor society, the Ripon College Laurels honor society, the Order of Omega honor society and the Psi Chi honor society.

STUDENTS PERFORM IN JOINT CONCERT

WHITEWATER — Two Racine County residents are among students who performed in the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra Concert.

They are Charlie Shilhavy of Racine and Wesley Woitowixz of Waterford. Both are studying music and played bass.

These groups released their final concert of the year in a virtual format on April 30.

STUDENTS PRESENTED PROJECTS

RIPON — Catalyst Day—held each fall and spring—is designed to showcase Ripon College’s Catalyst curriculum and celebrate the achievements of the students who are completing the capstone seminar in Applied Innovation.

Participating students from Racine County include: Jordan Brawner, Sturtevant; Morgan Krogh, Racine; Riley Pella, Burlington; and Sarah Weber, Racine.

The theme for Catalyst Day reflects Ripon’s institutional commitments to sustainability and innovation. Throughout the day, attendees have the opportunity to watch student presentations that tackle worldwide issues.

Catalyst 300 students are tasked with developing solutions to prominent real-world issues outlined by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. After Catalyst students are assigned one of these challenges, they demonstrate their mastery of applied innovation by identifying a location where their challenge exists and working collaboratively to propose viable solutions. Presentations can be viewed at ripon.edu/catalyst-day/presenters.

