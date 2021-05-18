CAMPUS NOTES

James Bucholtz, a career and technical education (CTE) teacher at Horlick High School, said students can learn how to program and fix drones, and may be able to start an aviation-related career right out of high school. About 10 students, after completing the Horlick aviation coursework, have found places within the aviation industry over the last five years, he said.

Drones can do a lot of things, from taking photos initiated by amateur and professional photographers, to carrying large Hollywood cameras, to providing surveillance for building inspectors and crime prevention for police departments. They’ve also played roles in online food or other product delivery services in recent years.