Polk selected as Warhawk Ambassador
WHITEWATER — Madisen Polk of Racine is among students selected as Warhawk Ambassadors at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for the 2018-19 academic year.
Warhawk Ambassadors are student leaders who serve as the face of the university and represent the student population to visiting dignitaries, alumni and community members. Through their participation at events such as conferences, athletic competitions, banquets, student panels and dedication ceremonies, the ambassadors help foster a sociable, welcoming atmosphere.
To become an ambassador, students go through a selection process, which consists first of an informal reception to observe communication and socializing skills, and an in-person interview.
Polk is studying human resource management.
Sparacino among new Honors College students
CONWAY, S.C. — Maria Sparacino, a psychology major from Wind Lake, is among 700 students accepted into the HTC Honors College and Center for Interdisciplinary Studies that was established at Coastal Carolina University. The students who had been accepted into the university’s honors program are now the first students housed in the new college.
The HTC Honors College and Center for Interdisciplinary Studies will feature many new initiatives and a revised curriculum. It will support students who have ties to majors and departments across campus from honors students to interdisciplinary studies students, who build their own, innovative academic majors. In addition, the college will continue to support and advise undeclared first-year students as they select and transition into their major.
The college will also become a place for faculty from across campus to develop unique interdisciplinary courses and experiment with innovative teaching strategies that both challenge and inspire CCU’s honors students.
The board of trustees approved the establishment of an honors college at CCU in February, a year after the provost charged the CCU Honors Council with developing a proposal for a well-defined and innovative program consistent with the university’s commitment to excellence and vision for student achievement and success.
Michicich presents research findings
DELAWARE, Ohio — Margaret Michicich of Racine was among Ohio Wesleyan University students who shared the results of their summer science research projects at the university’s 26th annual Patricia Belt Conrades Summer Science Research Symposium.
Michicich presented “Investigation of MBD3 Function in Spermatogenesis,” mentored by Satoshi Namekawa of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center’s Department of Reproductive Services.
Read the full research abstracts prepared by Ohio Wesleyan’s 2018 Summer Science Research Program participants and learn more about the program at www.owu.edu/ssrp.
Patterson performs in “The Emperor’s New Clothes”
WHITEWATER — Andrew Patterson, an accounting student at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, helped stage regional performances of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” on Oct. 28 and began a week-long tour around the region with two additional performances.
The play was a rich tale of cunning and cleverness, overflowing with classic slapstick comedy that’s fun for the whole family. Six students were a part of the performances, and three students served in crew roles.
Patterson of Racine, played the role of Captain.
Wawrzyniakowski inducted into honor society
BATON ROUGE, La. — Alyssa Wawrzyniakowski of Burlington, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Wawrzyniakowski was initiated at University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Wawrzyniakowski is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.