CAMPUS NOTES

Students named to honor societies

RIPON — Students from Racine County were named to various honor societies during the awards convocation in the spring of 2020 at Ripon College.

Nicholas Ditscheit of Union Grove was named to the Psi Chi (psychology) honor society.

Callysta Hansen of Franksville was named to the Laurel (all disciplines) and Order of Omega (Greek honors) honor society.

Kaitlin Hutchinson of Sturtevant was named to the Laurel (all disciplines) honor society.

Gabriella Mraz of Wind Lake was named to the Sigma Tau Delta (English) honor society.

Nicole Petrovic of Mount Pleasant was named to the Laurel (all disciplines), Order of Omega (Greek honors) and Psi Chi (psychology) honor society.

Sarah Weber of Racine was named to the Theta Alpha Kappa (religion) honor society.

Local students get scholarships

MENOMONIE — Scholarships valued at more than $870,000 were awarded to 394 University of Wisconsin-Stout students this academic year through the Stout University Foundation Inc. Scholarship recipients from Racine County are: