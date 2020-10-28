CAMPUS NOTES

Students named to honor societies
RIPON — Students from Racine County were named to various honor societies during the awards convocation in the spring of 2020 at Ripon College.
Nicholas Ditscheit of Union Grove was named to the Psi Chi (psychology) honor society.
Callysta Hansen of Franksville was named to the Laurel (all disciplines) and Order of Omega (Greek honors) honor society.
Kaitlin Hutchinson of Sturtevant was named to the Laurel (all disciplines) honor society.
Gabriella Mraz of Wind Lake was named to the Sigma Tau Delta (English) honor society.
Nicole Petrovic of Mount Pleasant was named to the Laurel (all disciplines), Order of Omega (Greek honors) and Psi Chi (psychology) honor society.
Sarah Weber of Racine was named to the Theta Alpha Kappa (religion) honor society.
Local students get scholarships
MENOMONIE — Scholarships valued at more than $870,000 were awarded to 394 University of Wisconsin-Stout students this academic year through the Stout University Foundation Inc. Scholarship recipients from Racine County are:
- Clara Jahn Lubs and Mary Lubs Thomsen Endowed Scholarship and Ruth Aaness Harmon Memorial Scholarship: Hope Quilling, Burlington, dietetics.
- Charles and Carolyn Blain Mowbray Endowed Scholarship: Thomas Walsh, Kansasville, mechanical engineering.
- Floyd Keith Scholarship and Gustave B. Swanson Technology Education Scholarship: Richard Fonk, Sturtevant, technical education.
- Dallas and Edith Pankowski Endowed Scholarship: Isaiah Bergstedt, Waterford, plastics engineering.
- Weidner Center Scholarship: Michael Deschler, Waterford, hotel, restaurant and tourism management, and real estate property management.
The students received the awards during a fall virtual scholarship reception, which replaced the traditional on-campus event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
