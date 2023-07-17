Society honors

MADISON — Two hundred University of Wisconsin-Madison Letters & Science undergraduates were inducted to the Phi Beta Kappa academic society April 15 in a ceremony at Varsity Hall in Union South.

The chapter, founded in 1899, seeks to honor students who rigorously explore the sciences, arts and humanities.

Inductees include Jesse Garwood of Burlington, and Sarah Frickensmith and Rick Moe of Mount Pleasant.

Inductees excel in all areas of study, ranging from physics to anthropology, and they must have a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or above and meet math, language and breadth requirements.

Dressler presents

DECORAH, Iowa — Ten Luther College students presented papers at the annual conference of the Sigma Tau Delta national honors society in Denver from March 29 to April 1.

The students, all English majors or minors, included Christina Dressler of Racine.

Their papers examined Shakespeare’s “Merchant of Venice,” Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein,” 20th-century poetry and fiction and contemporary film. Students also read from their own short stories.

Honor society new members

BATON ROUGE, La. — The following students from Racine County were initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Kenna Beth, Kansasville, UW-Madison; Madeleine Boman , Racine, UW-Milwaukee; Randolph Cole, Racine, UW-Milwaukee; and Brittany Mueller, Caledonia, UW-Milwaukee.

They are among about 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

Area students recognized

RIPON — Zacharias Olstinske of Burlington and Emma Spalding of Waterford were among students recognized at the Ripon College awards convocation April 19. The event recognizes outstanding merit and achievement among students and faculty members.

Waterford student wins fellowship

MADISON — Sophia Schoenfeld of Waterford, a biology student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was awarded a Hilldale Undergraduate/Faculty Research Fellowship

Both fellowships give junior and senior students the opportunity to undertake their own research project in collaboration with UW-Madison faculty or staff. Undergraduates receive $3,000 and their faculty/staff advisor receives $1,000.

Fellowships are funded by the Hilldale Foundation and the Wisconsin State Legislature.

New members inaugurated

RIPON — Ripon College has formed a new chapter of Iota Iota Iota, the national women’s and gender studies honor society with more than 50 chapters nationwide.

Students inaugurated April 25 include Ethan Brannen of Waterford, Ethan Hansen of Franksville and Rachel Travis of Burlington.

To qualify for membership, students must be of at least a sophomore, have completed at least eight credits of WGS coursework and have GPA of at least 3.0 in general scholarship, as well as in women’s and gender studies coursework.