CAMPUS NOTES

Gateway names campus ambassadors

Nicole Oberlin was named Gateway Technical College’s newest district ambassador and will now be the student voice of the college to communities in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties as well as at speaking engagements during public events held by the college each year.

Oberlin was initially selected as the Elkhorn campus ambassador. Other campus ambassadors selected include Taylor DeVincentis for the Kenosha campus and Lizbeth Ruvalcaba for the Racine campus. District ambassadors are chosen from the field of three campus ambassadors.

“The campus ambassador program is very important to the college, to our academic programs and to our students,” said Zina Haywood, Gateway Technical College executive vice president and provost.

“It is important to recognize student academic achievement and outstanding character,” she said. “Recognizing the student ‘stars’ promotes the college’s values and highlights teaching excellence and student success. The students nominated for the campus ambassador program are role models for current and future students.”

Oberlin, a dual admission general studies program student, will represent Gateway at a statewide leadership conference of district ambassadors from each college of the Wisconsin Technical College System and will also receive a Gateway Technical College Foundation tuition voucher.

DeVincentis is enrolled in the college’s greenhouse operations program and Ruvalcaba in the business management program. They will also receive foundation tuition vouchers and serve as the student voice to communities and the college from their respective campuses.

Nominees are selected based on their outstanding character, positive attitude, leadership, personal goals, communication skills, enthusiasm and self-confidence.

Students part of catalyst day

RIPON — Ethan Brannen and Bonnie Jensen, both of Waterford, were among Ripon College students who took part in Catalyst Day. It’s designed to showcase Ripon College’s catalyst curriculum and celebrate the achievements of the students who are completing the capstone seminar in applied innovation.

Catalyst 300 students are tasked with developing solutions to prominent real-world issues outlined by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. After catalyst students are assigned one of these challenges, they demonstrate their mastery of applied innovation by identifying a location where their challenge exists and working collaboratively to propose viable solutions. Presentations can be viewed at ripon.edu/catalyst-day/presenters.

