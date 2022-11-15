CAMPUS NOTES

Schmaling helps stage "Grounded"

WHITEWATER — Connor Schmaling of Burlington is a member of the creative team, serving in the role of head electrician in "Grounded" by George Brant at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he is studying theater.

The production, directed by Bruce Cohen, will run at Hicklin Studio Theatre in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 2 and 2 p.m. Dec. 3-4.

An unexpected pregnancy ends an ace fighter pilot's career in the sky. Reassigned to operate military drones from a windowless trailer outside Las Vegas, she hunts terrorists by day and returns to her family each night. As the pressure to track a high-profile target mounts, the boundaries begin to blur between the desert in which she lives and the one she patrols half a world away.

Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. The production features adult language and themes.