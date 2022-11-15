 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAMPUS NOTES

CAMPUS NOTES

  • 0

Schmaling helps stage "Grounded"

WHITEWATER — Connor Schmaling of Burlington is a member of the creative team, serving in the role of head electrician in "Grounded" by George Brant at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he is studying theater.

The production, directed by Bruce Cohen, will run at Hicklin Studio Theatre in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 2 and 2 p.m. Dec. 3-4.

An unexpected pregnancy ends an ace fighter pilot's career in the sky. Reassigned to operate military drones from a windowless trailer outside Las Vegas, she hunts terrorists by day and returns to her family each night. As the pressure to track a high-profile target mounts, the boundaries begin to blur between the desert in which she lives and the one she patrols half a world away.

Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. The production features adult language and themes.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Long-term plans updated: How Racine Unified's blueprint has shifted in two years

Long-term plans updated: How Racine Unified's blueprint has shifted in two years

The Racine area's population is not growing, and construction costs are rising. Those factors are guiding how the Racine Unified School District is planning to spend the funding from its 30-year, $1 billion referendum. The district's long-term plans have been somewhat changed in the past two years. Here's where they sit now (and yes, inflation plays a big factor)...

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA administrator gives moon rocket launch 'A+'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News