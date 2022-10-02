 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAMPUS NOTES

Dean awarded scholarship

STONINGTON, Conn. — The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced announced scholarship recipients for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Isaiah Dean, son of Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph S. Dean of Racine, Wisconsin, was awarded a Coast Guard Foundation Scholarship. He attends Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Since the program’s inception in 1990, the foundation has awarded more than $6 million in scholarships, ensuring Coast Guard children can build strong futures through a college education or technical school training. Scholarships benefit the children of enlisted men and women who are serving or have served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Koch receives scholarship

MANKATO, Minn. — Megan Koch of from Franksville, a student at Minnesota State University, was awarded the Leopold Kerschitz (Mr. K) Scholarship for $900.

