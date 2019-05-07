Parkside student gets Broadway internship
SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Jessica Baker went to compete in the 50th annual Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, held April 16-20 at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., and came away with a coveted internship.
For her efforts during the national competition, Baker was offered an internship opportunity with the illustrious Eugene O’Neil Theatre, a Broadway threater located in Midtown Manhattan
In addition to her offer with the O’Neil, Baker will also take on an internship at The Great River Shakespeare Festival in Winona, Minnesota, this summer. She will work there as an electrician and light-design a show.
Student artists from across the United States were invited to appear at KCACTF in recognition of their outstanding work from the eight regional festivals that were held from January through February of this year. Baker was the KCACTF Region 3 Theatrical Design Recipient for Lighting Design, which earned a spot to compete at the KCACTF National Festival.
