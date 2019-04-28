Try 3 months for $3

Burlington native wins state newspaper award

WHITEWATER — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater English major Shannan Lojeski, of Burlington, received a first-place award for column writing in the Better Newspaper Competition held as part of the 2019 Wisconsin Newspaper Association Convention and Trade Show March 7-8 in Madison.

Racine student dances in program

TROY, Ala. — Maya Jaramillo, of Racine, danced in the 10th annual Troy University Department of Theatre and Dance program in February.

About 70 students participated in the performance, “Together We,” which takes play in conjunction with the university’s annual Day of Dance, during which dance students participate in masterclasses with professional working dance alumni.

Gateway students get scholarships

RACINE — The following Racine County students received a $1,500 Ascendium Education Group Tools of the Trade scholarship: Curtis Anderson, of Franksville; Ryan Bagg, of Racine; Alex Boswell, of Caledonia; and Aaron Zabel, of Racine.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments