Campaign goal is to prevent opioid misuse

RACINE — The national nonprofit Addiction Policy Forum and Focus on Community of Racine launched the Opioid Prevention Campaign, a new initiative with resources for parents and educators that translates what science says about preventing youth opioid misuse. These tools are designed to be adaptable and easy to implement in diverse settings. The campaign is funded through a grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation.
The opioid crisis continues to claim thousands of lives every year, and experts are increasingly worried about alarming trends among youth. As youth are an easily overlooked group in the opioid crisis despite suffering some of its sharpest consequences, this toolkit is a response to empower them and the adults working with them.
Science tells us that addiction starts as an adolescent brain disorder, but most interventions do not occur until after the disease has progressed. In fact, two out of three adults with an opioid use disorder (OUD) initiated first use when they were younger than 25, while the overdose death rate tripled for youth over the last two decades.
With other growing substance risks emerging among youth, like vaping and marijuana use, opioid misuse is now part of a dangerous mix that must be immediately addressed. Additionally, as addiction affects families, friends, peers, and entire communities — youth substance challenges cannot be dismissed as harmless experimentation.
“Youth opioid overdose fatalities are always indescribably tragic, but the trends we’re seeing now are heartbreaking in part because of their predictability,” says Jessica Hulsey Nickel at Addiction Policy Forum. “This prevention resource is aimed at squarely addressing the problem by getting flexible tools to adults on the front lines, trusted figures whose everyday work with youth shapes the rest of their lives.”
A toolkit was developed, which includes a video, a discussion guide, fact sheets, handouts, and additional components that will be shared on Focus’ Facebook page at facebook.com/drugfreeracine. People can watch the page throughout the next couple of months for information on opioid prevention. The content was developed in collaboration with educators, parents, pastors, coaches, youths, and experts in adolescent medicine and prevention.
