Campaign goal is to prevent opioid misuse

RACINE — The national nonprofit Addiction Policy Forum and Focus on Community of Racine launched the Opioid Prevention Campaign, a new initiative with resources for parents and educators that translates what science says about preventing youth opioid misuse. These tools are designed to be adaptable and easy to implement in diverse settings. The campaign is funded through a grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation.

The opioid crisis continues to claim thousands of lives every year, and experts are increasingly worried about alarming trends among youth. As youth are an easily overlooked group in the opioid crisis despite suffering some of its sharpest consequences, this toolkit is a response to empower them and the adults working with them.

Science tells us that addiction starts as an adolescent brain disorder, but most interventions do not occur until after the disease has progressed. In fact, two out of three adults with an opioid use disorder (OUD) initiated first use when they were younger than 25, while the overdose death rate tripled for youth over the last two decades.