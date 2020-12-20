 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Campaign aims to keep impaired drivers off road
0 comments

Campaign aims to keep impaired drivers off road

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Drive sober or get pulled over logo

SOMERS — Social gatherings with family and friends appear on everyone’s calendar during the holiday season. Each year, however, the good times at these events have the potential to become devastating times for families and communities.

To help keep the upcoming holiday season safe on our roadways, officers from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Police and Public Safety Department are part of the statewide traffic safety Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign through Jan 1. UW-Parkside police officers and officers across the state will be patrolling in greater numbers, and for longer hours, to keep impaired drivers off the road and to enforce the safety-belt law.

While drunken driving remains a concern, Wisconsin and many states have seen an increase in drugged drivers-people whose ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by legal medications (prescriptions or over the counter) and illegal drugs (heroin, marijuana etc.).

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign and other traffic safety campaigns are working to save lives and prevent injuries. In 2019, there were 23,803 OWI convictions with 6,058 alcohol-related crashes that injured 2,918 people and resulted in 140 deaths.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gateway Technical College releases summer 2020 dean’s list
A+

Gateway Technical College releases summer 2020 dean’s list

The following individuals have earned the honor of being included on the Gateway Technical College Dean’s List for the Summer 2020 semester. This award is reserved for those students who completed at least 6 hours of postsecondary course work — not including development/remedial credits — and achieved a grade point average of 3.75 or higher. Dean’s list calculations are based on courses that have finished (been graded) by the end of the traditional semester.

A+

RLHS Students of Month named

  • +2

RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School announced senior Nathan Zawicki was selected as the Student of the Month for October and senior Camille J…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News