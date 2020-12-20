Campaign aims to keep impaired drivers off road

SOMERS — Social gatherings with family and friends appear on everyone’s calendar during the holiday season. Each year, however, the good times at these events have the potential to become devastating times for families and communities.

To help keep the upcoming holiday season safe on our roadways, officers from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Police and Public Safety Department are part of the statewide traffic safety Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign through Jan 1. UW-Parkside police officers and officers across the state will be patrolling in greater numbers, and for longer hours, to keep impaired drivers off the road and to enforce the safety-belt law.

While drunken driving remains a concern, Wisconsin and many states have seen an increase in drugged drivers-people whose ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by legal medications (prescriptions or over the counter) and illegal drugs (heroin, marijuana etc.).

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign and other traffic safety campaigns are working to save lives and prevent injuries. In 2019, there were 23,803 OWI convictions with 6,058 alcohol-related crashes that injured 2,918 people and resulted in 140 deaths.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0